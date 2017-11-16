Changes for 911 call center in Tucson

It appears somebody tried to use a drone to get drugs and cellphones into a prison in Buckeye.
The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.
According to Tucson police, Mario Jesus Dorame, 43, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and booked into the Pima County Jail on his arrest warrant for first-degree murder. Police say Dorame had a relationship with the victim, 52-year-old Maria Escobedo, who was found deceased on Oct. 1.
The challenge for the Tucson Fire and Police departments is to combine two complex 911 call systems is much tougher than you'd think.
Kimball Wayne Hoff, 60, has been convicted on 21 counts of possession of child pornography in Pima County.
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.
