Changes for 911 call center in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Changes for 911 call center in Tucson

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Fire and Police departments are working to combine two, complex emergency call centers into one system.

It may sound easy, but both departments said it's anything but.

Now, your call is answered by an 911 operator. It's up to that operator to assess your call and decide which agency is best suited to handle your emergency.

You're then transferred and potentially put on hold.

Communications will soon change to a one-stop shop, preventing duplicate efforts and hopefully cutting down on frustrations and wait times for the public.

Soon, operators answering the phones will be able to handle both police and fire emergencies.

The transition of has already begun with employees like Lisa Turner.

She's trained and is ready to use the new system by the end of next year.

"It's a totally different perspective and I learned a lot about anatomy and about helping people," she said. "It's a big challenge but it's doable."

Turner had been working as an operator for the TPD for the last six years.

She said she has seen the call volumes go up and has had her share of non-emergency calls.

That's an issue both police and fire are working on.

They believe part of the answer is this one-stop shop plan.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • AZDOC: Drone tried to deliver drugs to Buckeye prison

    AZDOC: Drone tried to deliver drugs to Buckeye prison

    Thursday, November 16 2017 10:13 PM EST2017-11-17 03:13:13 GMT
    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-11-17 04:46:56 GMT
    A drone carrying contraband crashed at a prison in Buckeye. (Source: AZDOC)A drone carrying contraband crashed at a prison in Buckeye. (Source: AZDOC)

    It appears somebody tried to use a drone to get drugs and cellphones into a prison in Buckeye.

    It appears somebody tried to use a drone to get drugs and cellphones into a prison in Buckeye.

  • Man sentenced to death for murder of Phoenix girl locked in box

    Man sentenced to death for murder of Phoenix girl locked in box

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:13 PM EST2017-11-16 23:13:28 GMT
    Thursday, November 16 2017 10:59 PM EST2017-11-17 03:59:59 GMT
    John Allen at his hearing, left, and his mugshot, right. (Source: Pool, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)John Allen at his hearing, left, and his mugshot, right. (Source: Pool, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

    The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.

    The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.

  • breaking

    Tucson police arrest man wanted for October homicide

    Tucson police arrest man wanted for October homicide

    Thursday, November 16 2017 9:31 PM EST2017-11-17 02:31:23 GMT
    Mario Jesus Dorame (Source: Tucson Police Department)Mario Jesus Dorame (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    According to Tucson police, Mario Jesus Dorame, 43, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and booked into the Pima County Jail on his arrest warrant for first-degree murder. Police say Dorame had a relationship with the victim, 52-year-old Maria Escobedo, who was found deceased on Oct. 1.

    According to Tucson police, Mario Jesus Dorame, 43, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and booked into the Pima County Jail on his arrest warrant for first-degree murder. Police say Dorame had a relationship with the victim, 52-year-old Maria Escobedo, who was found deceased on Oct. 1.

    •   
Powered by Frankly