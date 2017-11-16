Pima County man convicted on child porn charges - Tucson News Now

Pima County man convicted on child porn charges

By Tucson News Now Staff
Kimball Wayne Hoff (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office) Kimball Wayne Hoff (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

A Pima County man has been found guilty of possession of child pornography, authorities said.

The county attorney's office said Kimball Wayne Hoff, 60, was convicted on 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Under 15 on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

According to the PCAO, Hoff had thousands of pornographic photos and videos on his computer and some featured victims as young as 1-year-old.

Authorities said they caught Hoff trying to destroy and erase his computers in October 2015 but we were able to recover the files.

Hoff will be sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 20.

