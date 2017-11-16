THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Viewer feedback - Gun Control

Heard from several of you as you sound off about my most recent Think About It commentary, earlier this week.

In it I said that on the heels of all the recent mass shootings, it's high time that when talking about gun laws we should also include other contributing factors like immigration policy and mental health.

Todd wrote, among other things, "I am disappointed in the level of ignorance shown in this editorial."

Tim said, "Passing umbrella or blanket restrictions on guns is not going to deter the criminal element from acquiring what they are looking for. If it's not a gun, it's a knife, a vehicle, maybe even a horse! Then what, shoot the horse? Where does it stop?"

And David said, "You are correct sir, our failure to act on matters now affects us later, and we have to bury our mistakes."

As always, thanks to everyone who cared to share their opinion. And for everyone – what’s on your mind? Let me know.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.