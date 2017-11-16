OVERTIME: Three southern Arizona teams still in running for state titles

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The high school football season is wrapping up but three teams from southern Arizona are still battling for a shot at a state title.

In Division 5A, top-seeded Cienega will face No. 4 Notre Dame Prep in a semifinal matchup. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Mountain View High in Marana.

In Division 4A, fourth-seeded Salpointe Catholic will battle No. 1 Sunrise Mountain. The semifinal is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Ironwood High in Glendale.

In Division 3A, top-seeded Pusch Ridge Christian faces No. 4 Ben Franklin. That semifinal will be played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson.

Division 6A

Semifinals

No. 4 Perry vs. No. 1 Mountain Pointe (at McClintock High, Tempe), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

No. 7 Red Mountain vs. No. 3 Chandler (at Hamilton High, Chandler), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Championship

Semifinal winners (at the University of Arizona, Tucson), 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 (NFHS Network)

Division 5A

Semifinals

No. 4 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 1 Cienega (at Mountain View High, Marana) , 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 2 Centennial (at Deer Valley High, Glendale), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Championship

Semifinal winners (at the University of Arizona, Tucson), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 (NFHS Network)

Division 4A

Semifinals

No. 4 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Sunrise Mountain (at Ironwood High, Glendale) , 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

No. 3 Higley vs. No. 2 Saguaro (at Chaparral High, Scottsdale), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Championship

Semifinal winners (at the University of Arizona, Tucson), noon Saturday, Dec. 2 (NFHS Network)

Division 3A

Semifinals

No. 4 Ben Franklin vs. No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian (at Salpointe Catholic, Tucson), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

No. 3 Casteel vs. No. 2 American Leadership (at Campo Verde High, Gilbert), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Championship

Semifinal winners (at Campo Verde High, Gilbert), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 (NFHS Network)

Division 2A

Semifinals

No. 4 Santa Cruz Valley vs. No. 1 Round Valley (at Fountain Hills High, Fountain Hills), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 (NFHS Network)

No. 3 Thatcher vs. No. 2 Phoenix Christian (at Fountain Hills High, Fountain Hills), 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 (NFHS Network)

Championship

Semifinal winners (at Campo Verde High, Gilbert), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 (NFHS Network)

