OVERTIME: Three southern Arizona teams still in running for state titles

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Wildcats improve to 3-0 on the cusp of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Wildcats improve to 3-0 on the cusp of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Cardinals are reportedly close to a contract extension with Larry Fitzgerald.
The Cardinals are reportedly close to a contract extension with Larry Fitzgerald.
The high school football season is wrapping up but three teams from southern Arizona are still battling for a shot at a state title.
The high school football season is wrapping up but three teams from southern Arizona are still battling for a shot at a state title.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats wrap up their season-opening homestand against the Roadrunners.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats wrap up their season-opening homestand against the Roadrunners.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has dropped his appeal with five games remaining on his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has dropped his appeal with five games remaining on his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.