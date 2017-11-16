OVERTIME: Three southern Arizona teams still in running for stat - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Three southern Arizona teams still in running for state titles

By Tucson News Now Staff
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The high school football season is wrapping up but three teams from southern Arizona are still battling for a shot at a state title.

In Division 5A, top-seeded Cienega will face No. 4 Notre Dame Prep in a semifinal matchup. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Mountain View High in Marana.

In Division 4A, fourth-seeded Salpointe Catholic will battle No. 1 Sunrise Mountain. The semifinal is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Ironwood High in Glendale.

In Division 3A, top-seeded Pusch Ridge Christian faces No. 4 Ben Franklin. That semifinal will be played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson.

Division 6A

Semifinals

No. 4 Perry vs. No. 1 Mountain Pointe (at McClintock High, Tempe), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

No. 7 Red Mountain vs. No. 3 Chandler (at Hamilton High, Chandler), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Championship

Semifinal winners (at the University of Arizona, Tucson), 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 (NFHS Network)

Division 5A

Semifinals

No. 4 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 1 Cienega (at Mountain View High, Marana) , 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 2 Centennial (at Deer Valley High, Glendale), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Championship

Semifinal winners (at the University of Arizona, Tucson), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 (NFHS Network)

Division 4A

Semifinals

No. 4 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Sunrise Mountain (at Ironwood High, Glendale) , 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

No. 3 Higley vs. No. 2 Saguaro (at Chaparral High, Scottsdale), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Championship

Semifinal winners (at the University of Arizona, Tucson), noon Saturday, Dec. 2 (NFHS Network)

Division 3A

Semifinals

No. 4 Ben Franklin vs. No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian (at Salpointe Catholic, Tucson), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

No. 3 Casteel vs. No. 2 American Leadership (at Campo Verde High, Gilbert), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Championship

Semifinal winners (at Campo Verde High, Gilbert), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 (NFHS Network)

Division 2A

Semifinals

No. 4 Santa Cruz Valley vs. No. 1 Round Valley (at Fountain Hills High, Fountain Hills), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 (NFHS Network)

No. 3 Thatcher vs. No. 2 Phoenix Christian (at Fountain Hills High, Fountain Hills), 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 (NFHS Network)

Championship

Semifinal winners (at Campo Verde High, Gilbert), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 (NFHS Network)

