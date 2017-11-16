Tucson police arrest man wanted for October homicide - Tucson News Now

Tucson police arrest man wanted for October homicide

By Tucson News Now Staff
Mario Jesus Dorame (Source: Tucson Police Department) Mario Jesus Dorame (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A manhunt for the suspect in the death of a Tucson woman has ended with his arrest.

According to Tucson police, Mario Jesus Dorame, 43, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and booked into the Pima County Jail on his arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Police say Dorame had a relationship with the victim, 52-year-old Maria Escobedo, who was found deceased on Oct. 1 in his residence in the 5500 block of S. Tyndall Avenue.

Police had been looking for Dorame since questioning another man who lived at the house where Escobedo was found. 

Police had been looking for Dorame since questioning another man who lived at the house where Escobedo was found. She did not live there, but Dorame did.

Dorame and his car were not at the scene. Police found the car on Oct. 4.

Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Tucson Police Department located him and took him into custody near the area of East Grant and North Swan roads.

