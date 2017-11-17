Final: Arizona 91, Cal State Bakersfield 59

Wildcats improve to 3-0 on the cusp of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Cardinals are reportedly close to a contract extension with Larry Fitzgerald.
The high school football season is wrapping up but three teams from southern Arizona are still battling for a shot at a state title.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats wrap up their season-opening homestand against the Roadrunners.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has dropped his appeal with five games remaining on his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.
