Final: Arizona 91, Cal State Bakersfield 59

Allonzo Trier made eight of nine shots, including all three 3-point attempts, for 28 points and No. 3 Arizona coasted to its third straight victory, 91-59 over Cal State-Bakersfield on Thursday night.



Freshman Deandre Ayton added 18 points, 16 in the second half, and grabbed 10 rebounds - his third double-double to start his college career - for Arizona (3-0). Dusan Ristic scored 12 points and Parker Jackson-Cartwright 11 for the Wildcats, who led by as many as 18 in the first half and 38 in the second.

RELATED: 1st thoughts from Wildcats head coach Sean Miller on UA's 91-59 win over CS-Bakersfield



Jarkel Joiner scored 14 points, Moataz Aly 12 and Shon Briggs 11 for the Roadrunners (1-2).



Jackson-Cartwright capped a dominating first half for the Wildcats by throwing it in from a couple of steps behind the midcourt line at the halftime buzzer and the Wildcats led 44-27.



The Roadrunners scored the first five points of the second half to cut the lead to 44-32 on Joiner's layup but never got any closer. Freshman Emmanuel Akot's 3-pointer punctuated a 10-2 run and the Wildcats led 65-41 with 12 minutes to play.



The rout intensified with an 18-2 Arizona run. Trier's 3-pointer capped the outburst and put the Wildcats up 87-51 with 5:04 to go.



Trier almost certainly would have had his third consecutive 30-point game to start the season had he not been pulled with 4:37 left and his team up by 26.



Through three games, Trier is shooting 70 percent from the field and averaging 30 points per game.



Arizona had a 13-0 early run, seven by Trier, to go up 15-6 and controlled things from there. Trier was fouled on a 3-point try and made all three from the line to cap a 10-2 spurt that had the Wildcats up 39-21, their largest lead of the first half, with 2:42 left.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

