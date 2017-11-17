Knitters needed for Little Hats, Big Hearts

Knitters are needed!

There's a big push right now to help babies in Tucson. It's called "Little Hats, Big Hearts."

Nine out of every 1,000 babies born each year will have a heart defect.

For one Tucson family, making a difference in the lives of these babies is a personal mission.

Addison Levine was born with heart disease.

She is now four and doing well. Now she and her father Alex are helping other babies with congenital heart disease. They are making little red hats.

Addison was asked how many hats she wants to make.

"20,000!" she said.

"She's been working with her grandma knitting little hats and it's just a little piece of how we can give back," Alex said.

If you know how to knit or crochet and want to make little red hats for babies with heart defects in Tucson, CLICK HERE for all the information you need.

The hats will be handed out to babies in February.

"Little Hats, Big Hearts" is put on by the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, and Children's Heart Foundation.

