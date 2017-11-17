Trader Joe’s tahini sauce, cilantro & chive yogurt dip part of massive recall

Yorgo’s Foods Inc. is recalling all of its Greek-style food products, which includes the Trader Joe's tahini sauce and cilantro & chive yogurt dip. (Source: FDA)

Yorgo’s Foods Inc. is recalling all of its Greek-style food products, which includes the Trader Joe's tahini sauce and cilantro & chive yogurt dip.

The FDA said the items may be contaminated with listeria though no illnesses have been reported.

"The products were distributed to retail stores nationwide," the FDA said in a news release. "Most of the recalled products were distributed in 8, 12, 16 and 32 ounce plastic cups or 2 and 5 pound plastic bags."

The FDA said the items should be thrown away or returned to the grocery store.

Anyone with questions can call Yorgo’s at 1-603-624-5830 or go to the company website at https://www.yorgofoods.com.

The full list of the products affected by the recall can be found HERE.

