SILVER ALERT: Phoenix police searching for vulnerable adult

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Carmelita Barreras Solis was last seen near North 32nd Street and East McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Solis is 68 years old, 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

She suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused or disoriented.

Anyone who has information that can help find her is urged to call (602) 534-2121.

