UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Tucson woman

The Tucson Police Department said that a missing Tucson woman has been located and is safe.

Donna Baca, 60, was located Friday and is in good health, TPD said. She is with her family now.

Baca went missing Thursday evening, Nov. 16 and was last seen near Tucson Boulevard and Drexel Road.

Baca is 5-foot-1, 125 pounds with gray and brown hair. The TPD said she was wearing a black v-neck shorts and charcoal-colored leggings.

