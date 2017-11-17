Tucson police make arrest in two 13-year-old homicide cases

The man police believe is behind the murder of a Glendale teacher, whose body was found in northern Arizona last month, appeared in court for unrelated charges Friday.
According to police, 38-year-old Damion Andre Smith was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 16, in Atlanta and is awaiting extradition to Pima County.
Glendale police are asking the public's help to find a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
It appears somebody tried to use a drone to get drugs and cellphones into a prison in Buckeye.
The man who stuffed a family member into a locked box as punishment has been sentenced to death.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.
The second body found in Macon County woods have been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.
