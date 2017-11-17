Freezing temperatures coming to southern Arizona

The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is forecasting freezing temperatures for areas east of Tucson on the mornings of Sunday, Nov. 19, and Monday, Nov. 20.

A trough will drop temperatures this weekend in southern Arizona.

No rain is in the forecast but many will notice it feeling more like November after the recent record heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch Sunday and Monday for valley locations in Graham and Cochise counties. The area includes Benson, Willcox and Douglas where temperatures both mornings could drop near or below the freezing mark.

Any time we are talking about freezing temps, you need to remember to protect the four Ps -- people, pets, plants and pipes.

