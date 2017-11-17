Lead riders cross finish line in El Tour de Tucson

UPDATE: As of 9:21 a.m. Sunday-- Carmelita Barreras Solis, 68, has been located safe in the area of 1600 E. Indian School Road, officials from the Phoenix Police Department said. She has been reunited with her family.
A former member of President Trump’s Administration, Steve Bannon, was in Tucson on Saturday night to receive an award. But many Tucsonans stood in opposition to Bannon’s visit because of his views and ties to Breitbart News, a conservative network. Steve Bannon was the keynote speaker at the Brian Terry Foundation Courage Awards and Benefit Dinner at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort.
The Ducks rolled up 588 yards in beating the Wildcats by 20 points.
Saturday night the congregation at Southside Presbyterian Church celebrated 50 years since Reverend John Fife. Now retired, Fife continues to stay active with the church and the organization No More Deaths, which helps immigrants trekking through the Sonoran Desert after they've crossed the border illegally.
There is a reported power outage south of Tucson, according to Tucson Electric Power.
Mel Tillis gained fame in the 1970s with a string of successful hits. He had six No. 1 singles and more than 30 top 10 hits and was named the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year in 1976.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
After UCLA player's father minimized President Donald Trump's involvement in winning players' release from China, Trump tweets, "I should have left them in jail!".
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms that the two bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing men from Atlanta.
