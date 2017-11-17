Lead riders cross finish line in El Tour de Tucson - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Lead riders cross finish line in El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The lead riders in the 2017 El Tour de Tucson have crossed the finish line at Armory Park in downtown Tucson.

The 106-mile ride began at  7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

The top group crossed the finish line at approximately 11:07 a.m.,  but many roads will remain closed throughout the day, as officers from several local agencies work to keep the riders safe.

A list of the closures are available HERE.

This year's top male finisher was Rob Alvarez. He finished the race in 4 hours 3 minutes and 28.76 seconds.

This top female finisher was Shelby Reynolds. She finished the race in 4 hours 10 minutes and 10.09 seconds.

More results can be found HERE.

    UPDATE: As of 9:21 a.m. Sunday-- Carmelita Barreras Solis, 68, has been located safe in the area of 1600 E. Indian School Road, officials from the Phoenix Police Department said. She has been reunited with her family.

