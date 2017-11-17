Arizona soccer falls in Palo Alto

Palo Alto, Calif. – The University of Arizona women’s soccer team was defeated by the No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles on Friday evening in Palo Alto, Calif. by a score of 2-0. FSU outshot Arizona 12-9 in the ninety minutes. The Wildcats will end their season with a 11-5-4 (4-2-2 Pac-12) record.

“Florida State is a really good team,” said head coach Tony Amato. “There were spells in the game where they kept possession on us and if you do that for long spells it’s hard to prevent goals. We also had some moments that we’re real bright spots. We hit the post right before Deyna [Castellanos] curled one into the back of our net. That put a stamp on the game for them.”

Arizona’s seniors will end their time with the program as the only group to qualify for three NCAA Tournaments. They carried the team to the Round of 16 in 2016 and into the Round of 32 this year. Charlotte Brascia, Gabi Stoian, Cali Crisler, Brandi Park, and Jackie Bollinger will add 45 wins to the program record.

“I’m proud of our team for what they’ve done all year,” said Amato. “Its hard to win games and make it to this point says a lot about our team. Our seniors really took ownership with the team this year and they are the reason we got here.”