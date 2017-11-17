SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Arizona man returns home

SILVER ALERT: Authorities are looking for 80-year-old Dale Giles. (Source ADOT)

The Surprise Police Department said a missing Arizona man who has dementia returned home on his own.

The SPD said Dale Giles, 80, returned home shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

SPD said Giles was confused and disoriented, but otherwise in good health.

