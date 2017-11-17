SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Arizona man returns home

There is a reported power outage south of Tucson, according to Tucson Electric Power.
There is a reported power outage south of Tucson, according to Tucson Electric Power.
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision on Interstate 10 near Benson on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision on Interstate 10 near Benson on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
An inmate in the Cochise County Jail died on Thursday after officials said he became unresponsive.
An inmate in the Cochise County Jail died on Thursday after officials said he became unresponsive.
The lead riders in the 2017 El Tour de Tucson have crossed the finish line at Armory Park in downtown Tucson.
The lead riders in the 2017 El Tour de Tucson have crossed the finish line at Armory Park in downtown Tucson.
A missing Arizona man who has dementia returned home on his own.
A missing Arizona man who has dementia returned home on his own.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.
The second body found in Macon County woods have been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.
The second body found in Macon County woods have been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.