SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Arizona man returns home - Tucson News Now

SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Arizona man returns home

By Tucson News Now Staff
SILVER ALERT: Authorities are looking for 80-year-old Dale Giles. (Source ADOT) SILVER ALERT: Authorities are looking for 80-year-old Dale Giles. (Source ADOT)
SURPRISE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Surprise Police Department said a missing Arizona man who has dementia returned home on his own.

The SPD said Dale Giles, 80, returned home shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. 

SPD said Giles was confused and disoriented, but otherwise in good health.

