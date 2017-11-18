OVERTIME: Saints ground down Cienega in semifinals - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Saints ground down Cienega in semifinals

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Cienega’s dreams of a state football championship have come up short yet again.

4th seed Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep used a relentless ground attack in the second half to overcome an early 14-point deficit and beat the Bobcats 37-34 Friday night in a Conference 5A semifinal at Mountain View High School in Tucson.

The Saints (13-0) advance to their first state championship game since they won back-to-back Class 4A Division II titles in 2007 and 2008.

Cole Fisher scored on a three-yard run with just over three minutes to play to give Notre Dame Prep their final advantage.

Senior cornerback Jordan Stengel intercepted a Jamarye Joiner pass to dash Cienega’s hopes for a second straight season in the semifinals.

Joiner threw for a pair of touchdown passes in the game and ran for one more.

He finishes his two-year run at Cienega with a 24-2 and record.

Terrell Hayward had three touchdowns for the Bobcats (12-1) including an 88-yard kickoff return score.

The Saints will face #2 seed Peoria Centennial in the Conference 5A state championship game at Arizona Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

