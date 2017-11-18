Cochise County Jail inmate dies after he became unresponsive in - Tucson News Now

Cochise County Jail inmate dies after he became unresponsive in cell

Mug shot of 35-year-old Derrick Joe Worcester. (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office). Mug shot of 35-year-old Derrick Joe Worcester. (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office).

An inmate in the Cochise County Jail died on Thursday after officials said he became unresponsive. 

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Officials from the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee said 35-year-old inmate Derrick Joe Worcester became unconscious and unresponsive while in his cell.

Worcester was booked into the Cochise County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 14 by the Tombstone Marshals Office on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Officials said.

The inmate was assessed by Jail Medical personnel on Thursday morning after experiencing nausea the previous night, Officials said.

Medical personnel and detention staff tended to Worcester before he was transported to the Copper Queen Hospital by ambulance for further care. Worcester was pronounced deceased shortly after, Officials said.

The Pima County Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy and the cause of death and toxicology reports are pending, Officials said.

