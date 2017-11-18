One person dead in fatal rollover crash near Benson

One person is dead after a single vehicle rollover collision on Interstate 10 near Benson on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on eastbound I-10 at milepost 317 between Benson and US 191 around 10:00 a.m. ADOT said a helicopter was called to the scene for evacuations.

Officials expect traffic delays to last several hours in the area.

We will have more information when it is available.

