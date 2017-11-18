Over 2,000 people without power south of Tucson - Tucson News Now

Over 2,000 people without power south of Tucson

Source: Tucson Electric Power Source: Tucson Electric Power

UPDATE: Power restored in the affected area.

There is a reported power outage south of Tucson, according to Tucson Electric Power.

There are currently over 2,000 TEP customers without power in the area between West Irvington Road and Bilby Road.

The source of the outage is unknown at this time.

We will have more information when it is available. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    Missing vulnerable adult in Phoenix found safe

    Missing vulnerable adult in Phoenix found safe

    Sunday, November 19 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-11-19 16:24:48 GMT
    Carmelita Solis (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)Carmelita Solis (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

    UPDATE: As of 9:21 a.m. Sunday-- Carmelita Barreras Solis, 68, has been located safe in the area of 1600 E. Indian School Road, officials from the Phoenix Police Department said. She has been reunited with her family.

    UPDATE: As of 9:21 a.m. Sunday-- Carmelita Barreras Solis, 68, has been located safe in the area of 1600 E. Indian School Road, officials from the Phoenix Police Department said. She has been reunited with her family.

  • Steve Bannon accepts award, draws protest in Tucson

    Steve Bannon accepts award, draws protest in Tucson

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-11-19 04:17:02 GMT
    Bannon accepted the award Saturday night from the Brian Terry Foundation (Source: Tucson News Now).Bannon accepted the award Saturday night from the Brian Terry Foundation (Source: Tucson News Now).

    A former member of President Trump’s Administration, Steve Bannon, was in Tucson on Saturday night to receive an award. But many Tucsonans stood in opposition to Bannon’s visit because of his views and ties to Breitbart News, a conservative network. Steve Bannon was the keynote speaker at the Brian Terry Foundation Courage Awards and Benefit Dinner at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort.

    A former member of President Trump’s Administration, Steve Bannon, was in Tucson on Saturday night to receive an award. But many Tucsonans stood in opposition to Bannon’s visit because of his views and ties to Breitbart News, a conservative network.

  • BEAR DOWN: Oregon too much for Wildcats in 48-28 loss

    BEAR DOWN: Oregon too much for Wildcats in 48-28 loss

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:35 PM EST2017-11-19 03:35:58 GMT

    The Ducks rolled up 588 yards in beating the Wildcats by 20 points.

    The Ducks rolled up 588 yards in beating the Wildcats by 20 points.

    •   
Powered by Frankly