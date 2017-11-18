BEAR DOWN: Oregon too much for Wildcats in 48-28 loss - Tucson News Now

BEAR DOWN: Oregon too much for Wildcats in 48-28 loss

By Tucson News Now Staff
Oregon’s Royce Freeman ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns in the Ducks’ 48-28 win Saturday over Arizona at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The Wildcats Khalil Tate was held to 32 yards rushing and threw a pair of interceptions.

UA (7-4, 5-3) plays ASU next Saturday in Tempe in the annual Territorial Cup game.

