BEAR DOWN: Oregon too much for Wildcats in 48-28 loss

Oregon’s Royce Freeman ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns in the Ducks’ 48-28 win Saturday over Arizona at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The Wildcats Khalil Tate was held to 32 yards rushing and threw a pair of interceptions.

UA (7-4, 5-3) plays ASU next Saturday in Tempe in the annual Territorial Cup game.

