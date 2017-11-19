Night out at Sabbar Shrine helps children reach the hospital

All money raised Saturday is spent on travel expenses for hospital patients (Source: Art del Cueto).

A Saturday night in the Old Pueblo found children and members of Sabbar Shrine Tucson sharing a meal and some stories together.

The organization's annual Silver Wings Banquet was Saturday, November 18.

The event includes dinner, a silent auction and a presentation about the children who benefit from the group's fundraising.

Potentate Van Elrod said all money raised during the banquet is spent on travel expenses for sending children to the Shriner hospitals in California.

