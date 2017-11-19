Night out at Sabbar Shrine helps children reach the hospital - Tucson News Now

Night out at Sabbar Shrine helps children reach the hospital

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
All money raised Saturday is spent on travel expenses for hospital patients (Source: Art del Cueto). All money raised Saturday is spent on travel expenses for hospital patients (Source: Art del Cueto).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Saturday night in the Old Pueblo found children and members of Sabbar Shrine Tucson sharing a meal and some stories together.

The organization's annual Silver Wings Banquet was Saturday, November 18.

The event includes dinner, a silent auction and a presentation about the children who benefit from the group's fundraising.

Potentate Van Elrod said all money raised during the banquet is spent on travel expenses for sending children to the Shriner hospitals in California.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING: Reports say Charles Manson dead at 83

    BREAKING: Reports say Charles Manson dead at 83

    Monday, November 20 2017 12:50 AM EST2017-11-20 05:50:30 GMT
    Charles Manson (Source: Calif. Dept. of Corrections/AP).Charles Manson (Source: Calif. Dept. of Corrections/AP).

    The orchestrator of one of the most notorious murder sprees in American history is dead, TMZ reports. Citing the sister of his famous victim, the media outlet said Charles Manson died Sunday night, Nov. 19, at the age of 83.

    The orchestrator of one of the most notorious murder sprees in American history is dead, TMZ reports. Citing the sister of his famous victim, the media outlet said Charles Manson died Sunday night, Nov. 19, at the age of 83.

  • Vigil honors 57 killed in Tucson crashes as families mourn

    Vigil honors 57 killed in Tucson crashes as families mourn

    Monday, November 20 2017 12:47 AM EST2017-11-20 05:47:31 GMT

    They called out one name at a time to make sure they were more than just a number among the 57 lives lost. On Sunday night, Nov. 19, the Tucson community rallied to remember those killed in an alarming rate of crashes on the city's streets. Sunday also marked World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

    They called out one name at a time to make sure they were more than just a number among the 57 lives lost. On Sunday night, Nov. 19, the Tucson community rallied to remember those killed in an alarming rate of crashes on the city's streets. Sunday also marked World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

  • Deputies catch man running from vacant school

    Deputies catch man running from vacant school

    Sunday, November 19 2017 9:00 PM EST2017-11-20 02:00:59 GMT

    Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a brief chase on the southwest side Sunday afternoon. They responded to an alarm call around 3:00 p.m. at Hohokam Middle School, which is near Camino de Oesta and Los Reales Road.

    Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a brief chase on the southwest side Sunday afternoon. They responded to an alarm call around 3:00 p.m. at Hohokam Middle School, which is near Camino de Oesta and Los Reales Road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly