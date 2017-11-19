Fire department honors woman for 25 years of Thanksgiving dinner

The orchestrator of one of the most notorious murder sprees in American history is dead, TMZ reports. Citing the sister of his famous victim, the media outlet said Charles Manson died Sunday night, Nov. 19, at the age of 83.
They called out one name at a time to make sure they were more than just a number among the 57 lives lost. On Sunday night, Nov. 19, the Tucson community rallied to remember those killed in an alarming rate of crashes on the city's streets. Sunday also marked World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a brief chase on the southwest side Sunday afternoon. They responded to an alarm call around 3:00 p.m. at Hohokam Middle School, which is near Camino de Oesta and Los Reales Road.
No rain is in the forecast but many will notice it feeling more like November after the recent record heat.
A Tucson woman, whose been making Drexel Heights Fire Department Thanksgiving dinner for over two decades, got an award for her service on Sunday.
Kathy Beron has been blind all her life, but it hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves: cooking.
He was serving a life sentence for his connection to the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate, who was weeks from giving birth, and six others.
After UCLA player's father minimized President Donald Trump's involvement in winning players' release from China, Trump tweets, "I should have left them in jail!".
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.
Police say the 11-year-old female was walking with her family when a man approached and tried to walk off with her.
