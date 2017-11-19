Fire department honors woman for 25 years of Thanksgiving dinner

A Tucson woman, whose been making Drexel Heights Fire Department Thanksgiving dinner for over two decades, got an award for her service on Sunday.

Kathy Beron has been blind all her life, but it hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves: cooking.

“There’s not much I can do. But I feel my blindness lets me do this,” Beron said.

“Oh I just love doing this every year.”

Thanksgiving 2017 makes 25 years of feeding her local first responders. “It started in 1991. My daughter and I planned thanksgiving dinner. Something happened that day and we had to leave our home. So I called Drexel Heights and asked them if they would like a nice turkey party. They said, ‘Yeah!’.”

Drexel Heights Fire Department gave Beron a plaque to show their gratitude.

“It is just beautiful! My whole life I’ve never gotten a plaque for anything. This was really an honor,” Beron said.

