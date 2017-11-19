Deputies catch man running from vacant school

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a brief chase on the southwest side Sunday afternoon.

They responded to an alarm call around 3:00 p.m. at Hohokam Middle School, which is near Camino de Oeste and Los Reales Road.

The school is vacant.

Deputy Cody Gress, a spokesman from PCSD, said deputies found signs of forced entry and established a perimeter. A man ran from the scene, but deputies caught him, according to Gress.

He said the suspect was hurt, but not seriously. Criminal charges are pending.

