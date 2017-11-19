Vigil honors 57 killed in Tucson crashes as families mourn - Tucson News Now

Vigil honors 57 killed in Tucson crashes as families mourn

The silhouettes were originally posted at the crash sites of each victim (Source: Tucson News Now). The silhouettes were originally posted at the crash sites of each victim (Source: Tucson News Now).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

They called out one name at a time to make sure they were more than just a number among the 57 lives lost.

On Sunday night, Nov. 19, the Tucson community rallied to remember those killed in an alarming rate of crashes on the city's streets. Sunday also marked World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

According to the group Living Streets Alliance there have been 57 fatal crashes in Tucson in 2017 involving pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and people in cars.

SEE THE MAP

In front of Tucson City Hall they called on Tucson's elected leaders to find solutions for preventing more of these "preventable deaths."

"The hard truth is there is no counter to reset for the families, friends, and loved ones of the real people who are behind these statistics," Evren Sonmez, the Living Streets Alliance Program Manager, told the crowd of more than 100 people who showed up.

But in an interview on Sunday, Nov. 12, with Tucson News Now, even Sonmez wondered if those families, friends, and loved ones would show up. She was hopeful, although many of the deaths being recognized at the vigil were still so fresh in the minds of those close to the victims.

It was only March when Selena Hernandez was killed while walking near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road a month before her 20th birthday.

Her father, Robert Hernandez, did not hesitate to drive down from Morenci, Arizona, for Sunday's event.

"None at all. We're always down here visiting her memorial site. We live three hours away. It's just horrible," he said.

Selena's sister, like many at the vigil, knows these deaths could be avoided.

"It's just - it shouldn't happen," Michelle Breashears said.

57 poster-board silhouettes were placed outside City Hall to mark each road traffic death in 2017.

Each silhouette represented pedestrians killed, like Selena, and drivers killed while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or a bicyclist run off the road.

Each silhouette represented a different circumstance, but each left the same heartbreaking aftermath.

"There's no closure," Robert Hernandez said. "It's just something we have to live with an accept. It's still hard to accept. I mean, we just have a big family and we just want to be here for her."

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING: Reports say Charles Manson dead at 83

    BREAKING: Reports say Charles Manson dead at 83

    Monday, November 20 2017 12:50 AM EST2017-11-20 05:50:30 GMT
    Charles Manson (Source: Calif. Dept. of Corrections/AP).Charles Manson (Source: Calif. Dept. of Corrections/AP).

    The orchestrator of one of the most notorious murder sprees in American history is dead, TMZ reports. Citing the sister of his famous victim, the media outlet said Charles Manson died Sunday night, Nov. 19, at the age of 83.

    The orchestrator of one of the most notorious murder sprees in American history is dead, TMZ reports. Citing the sister of his famous victim, the media outlet said Charles Manson died Sunday night, Nov. 19, at the age of 83.

  • Vigil honors 57 killed in Tucson crashes as families mourn

    Vigil honors 57 killed in Tucson crashes as families mourn

    Monday, November 20 2017 12:47 AM EST2017-11-20 05:47:31 GMT

    They called out one name at a time to make sure they were more than just a number among the 57 lives lost. On Sunday night, Nov. 19, the Tucson community rallied to remember those killed in an alarming rate of crashes on the city's streets. Sunday also marked World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

    They called out one name at a time to make sure they were more than just a number among the 57 lives lost. On Sunday night, Nov. 19, the Tucson community rallied to remember those killed in an alarming rate of crashes on the city's streets. Sunday also marked World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

  • Deputies catch man running from vacant school

    Deputies catch man running from vacant school

    Sunday, November 19 2017 9:00 PM EST2017-11-20 02:00:59 GMT

    Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a brief chase on the southwest side Sunday afternoon. They responded to an alarm call around 3:00 p.m. at Hohokam Middle School, which is near Camino de Oesta and Los Reales Road.

    Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a brief chase on the southwest side Sunday afternoon. They responded to an alarm call around 3:00 p.m. at Hohokam Middle School, which is near Camino de Oesta and Los Reales Road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly