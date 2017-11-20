BREAKING: Reports say Charles Manson dead at 83 - Tucson News Now

BREAKING: Reports say Charles Manson dead at 83

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Charles Manson (Source: Calif. Dept. of Corrections/AP). Charles Manson (Source: Calif. Dept. of Corrections/AP).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The orchestrator of one of the most notorious murder sprees in American history is dead, TMZ reports.

Citing the sister of his famous victim, the media outlet said Charles Manson died Sunday night, Nov. 19, at the age of 83.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others by his followers in Southern California. They were sentenced to death but that was changed to life in prison when executions were temporarily banned.

Sharon's sister, Debra Tate, reportedly told TMZ she received a call from the prison telling her Manson died 8:13 PM Sunday. TMZ said the prison was contacting all of the victim's families.

Manson was being housed at Corcoran State Prison in the San Joaquin Valley of California. Celebrity news website TMZ.com said that Manson was rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield earlier this week. The report cited sources who are not identified.

