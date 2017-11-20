Pusch Ridge roars into state finals

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s incredible run through Conference 3A will continue into the state championship game.

The Lions buried 4th seed Queen Creek Ben Franklin 47-7 Saturday night at Salpointe Catholic.

PRCA has outscored their opponent 156-13 in three state playoff games.

The top seeds have only been tested twice this season, a 24-14 season-opening win over defending 3A state champion American Leadership and a tight 22-20 win over 2017 Conference 4A playoff qualifier Catalina Foothills.

Mitch Maas’s 90-yard opening kickoff return for a touchdown set the stage for a strong night on the ground for the Lions.

PRCA threw just two passes in dispatching of the Patriots, while rushing for 473 yards.

Senior Tam McLeod had 168 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns while quarterback Christian Fetsis added 171 yards.

The Lions had four interceptions, two came courtesy of Maas.

PRCA won their first state championship in 2015, a 13-1 season culminated by a 14-7 victory over Phoenix Northwest Christian.

