Pusch Ridge roars into state finals

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.
University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.
The high school football season is wrapping up but three teams from southern Arizona are still battling for a shot at a state title.
The high school football season is wrapping up but three teams from southern Arizona are still battling for a shot at a state title.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy has outscored their opponent 156-13 in three state playoff games.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy has outscored their opponent 156-13 in three state playoff games.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
UA Basketball product Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Phoenix's 113-105 win over Chicago.
UA Basketball product Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Phoenix's 113-105 win over Chicago.