Tucson Fire offers safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving

Firefighters across the country, including here in Tucson, are gearing up for a busy day for house fires.

Thanksgiving Day and the day before are two of the busiest days for firefighters when it comes to home-cooking fires. That’s why they’re stressing the importance of staying safe during the holiday.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, fire departments across the country responded to more than 1,700 cooking fires in 2015.

A lot of those fires involved turkey fryers. NFPA discourages the use of outdoor gas-fueled fryers that involve immersing the bird in the hot oil.

Videos all over the Internet show how quickly things can go wrong.

Captain Andy Skaggs with the Tucson Fire Department says the cookware requires a lot of supervision. He said mixing some common mistakes people make include using too much oil that can overflow and spark a massive blaze.

Another mistake, is not letting the turkey thaw out enough. Dipping a frozen turkey in a fryer is asking for a disaster to happen.

Cpt. Skaggs suggest people leave it to the professionals if you really want a fried turkey this year.

