Sierra Vista police arrest child molestation suspect

According to court documents, the married interior design professor started cyber-stalking an NAU student in February 2015 months after they met through Craigslist.
According to court documents, the married interior design professor started cyber-stalking an NAU student in February 2015 months after they met through Craigslist.
According to police, 35-year-old Lucian Shearer of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday, Nov. 17 and charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor child, child molestation, and furnishing harmful items to a minor child.
According to police, 35-year-old Lucian Shearer of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday, Nov. 17 and charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor child, child molestation, and furnishing harmful items to a minor child.
The man police believe is behind the murder of a Glendale teacher, whose body was found in northern Arizona last month, appeared in court for unrelated charges Friday.
The man police believe is behind the murder of a Glendale teacher, whose body was found in northern Arizona last month, appeared in court for unrelated charges Friday.
According to police, 38-year-old Damion Andre Smith was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 16, in Atlanta and is awaiting extradition to Pima County.
According to police, 38-year-old Damion Andre Smith was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 16, in Atlanta and is awaiting extradition to Pima County.
Glendale police are asking the public's help to find a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
Glendale police are asking the public's help to find a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.