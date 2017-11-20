Sierra Vista police arrest child molestation suspect

Police in Sierra Vista have arrested a man suspected of child molestation and sexual conduct with a child.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 35-year-old Lucian Shearer of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday, Nov. 17. He was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor child, child molestation, and furnishing harmful items to a minor child.

Shearer is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Cochise County Jail. He also had a felony arrest warrant out of Cochise County for an outstanding second-degree burglary charge. He was also given a $50,000 bond for the burglary charge.

