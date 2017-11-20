What's For Lunch: Braised Pork Belly with Agave Cranberry Gastric

Chef Ben Caballero from Hub joined us on Monday, Nov. 20, to introduce their fall/winter menu, which launches on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Chef Travis Peters of The Parish adds a southern Arizona twist to shrimp tacos.
You can meet Executive Chef Michael B. Montesano from Tohono Chul Garden Bistro at the Chefs on a Global Stage tasting event on Sunday, Nov. 19.
Chef David joined us from Lodge on The Desert and Cielos for our What’s For Lunch Segment. We talked about their fabulous brunch buffet and made a delicious dish from their dinner menu.
Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
