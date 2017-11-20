What's For Lunch: Braised Pork Belly with Agave Cranberry Gastric

Chef Ben Caballero from Hub joined us on Monday, Nov. 20, to introduce their fall/winter menu, which launches on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Recipe:

Braised Pork Belly: 10-hour braised pork belly with agave cranberry gastric

Ingredients:

1 pound pork belly

1 carrot, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

1 bay leaf

2 tbs tomato paste

2 cups of water

2 tbs apple cider vinegar

salt and pepper

Apple sauce:

1 granny smith apple, peeled and rough chopped

1/2 serrano chile, sliced with seeds

1/2 peeled shallot, rough chopped

1/2 tsp minced garlic

1/2 ounce apple cider vinegar

2 tbs brown sugar

Gastric:

1 1/2 c cranberry juice

5 tsp agave nectar

3 1/2 tsp white balsamic vinegar

1/2 c brown sugar

1/2 c dried cranberries

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Make the braising liquid and combine the carrot, celery, onion, bay leaf, tomato paste, water, vinegar and salt and pepper in a pot and bring to a boil.

Score skin side of belly, coat both sides with 1 tsp each of salt, pepper and sugar. Sear both sides in hot pan with oil. Give a nice, hard sear. After place belly in roasting pan and top belly with veggies.

Add pork belly to the hot braising liquid. Wrap pan with plastic wrap and foil. Pop into oven for 8 hours at 250 degrees. Pull and cool when done. Portion into 4 oz steaks.

Make the apple sauce. Sauté apples with Serrano, shallot, and garlic until softened. Deglaze the pan with the apple vinegar, add cider to finish cooking of the apples. Add sugar, then blend in to a puree.

Make the gastric. Combine the cranberry juice, agave nectar, white balsamic vinegar, brown sugar and dried cranberries in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil and reduce by half.

Plate your dish by spooning the apple sauce across the bottom of the dish. Place the pork belly on top and finish by spooning the gastric across the top.

