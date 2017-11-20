TPD, TFD create PSAs to combat pedestrian deaths

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Thanksgiving. Here's how it works.
The PSAs are in response the spike in pedestrians deaths in Tucson in 2017. So far this year, 24 people have been killed crossing Tucson's streets. In 2016, it was 11.
Cyclists will again use Moore Road to complete the race, instead of Tangerine Road, which was part of the route years ago.
Do you know what to do in different traffic situations? The Arizona Department of Transportation's blog offers video explainer videos to help you brush up on your knowledge.
North Oracle Road is back open after an earlier crash that injured two.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
