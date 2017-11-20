U.S. Postal Service Letters FROM Santa Program

Does your child write a letter to Santa, but wonder if he ever gets it? The United States Postal Service can help with that, thanks to the "Letters FROM Santa" program.

Here are the steps to get a letter back from Santa:

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response.

Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child.

Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope.

Affix a First-Class Mail stamp, such as a new Christmas Carols Forever stamp to the envelope.

Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope — preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope — with appropriate postage and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

“Letters from Santa” must be received by the Anchorage, AK, postmaster no later than Dec. 15. Santa’s helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest.

Be sure to share the experience on social media using #LettersFromSanta.

Tips for parents:

To save paper, write Santa’s response on the back of your child’s letter. If you keep them together, your child will also be able to recall what he or she wrote.

When responding as Santa, make the response as personal as possible by highlighting your child’s accomplishments over the past year, for example, helping around the house, receiving good grades in a particular subject at school or participating in community service activities.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.