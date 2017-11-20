U.S. Postal Service Letters FROM Santa Program

Does your child write a letter to Santa, but wonder if he ever gets it? The United States Postal Service can help with that, thanks to the "Letters FROM Santa" program.
Here are the steps to get a letter back from Santa:
Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope — preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope — with appropriate postage and address it to:
North Pole Postmark
Postmaster
4141 Postmark Drive
Anchorage, AK 99530-9998
“Letters from Santa” must be received by the Anchorage, AK, postmaster no later than Dec. 15. Santa’s helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest.
Be sure to share the experience on social media using #LettersFromSanta.
Tips for parents:
