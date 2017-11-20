New gear for first responders thanks to Prop 101 - Tucson News Now

New gear for first responders thanks to Prop 101

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
New gear for TFD and TPD (Source: Tucson News Now) New gear for TFD and TPD (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department has received over $13 million from the passing of PROP. 101.

In May, Tucson city voters decided to approve raising taxes to resurface city streets and replace Tucson police and fire departments' aging fleets and equipment.

The half-cent sales tax increase went into effect July 1 and has raised $13.5 million, so far. 

Thanks to these funds, TPD and TFD have both received new equipment, including 500 body cameras for police and 98 turnouts for firefighters. With the most recent shipment of new gear being 62 cardiac monitors. 

Over the next few weeks, the two departments will also be getting 25 police units, 18 non-specialized fire cars, 120 bulletproof vests, and will also replace the driver training course.

From July 2017 to July 2018 the City of Tucson expects to generate around $30 million from Prop. 101.

