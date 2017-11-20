Tucson boy attempts to put out guest house fire with garden hose

Tucson Fire Department crews put out guest house fire in midtown. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A Tucson family is picking up the pieces after their guest house catches fire near downtown.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 on Speedway and Main, near Pima Community College, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

TFD officials say a little boy, who lives in the main house, tried to put out the flames with a garden hose. It didn't work.

Crews were able to put the fire out within minutes of arriving at the scene.

The guest house was being used for storage, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

According to TFD no injuries were reported.

The investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

