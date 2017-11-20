APP EXTRA: Fentanyl Dangers - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Fentanyl Dangers

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Just one tiny speck can kill you.

Even just a trace of fentanyl, can put cops lives at a greater risk than ever before.

This killer drug is dramatically changing the war on drugs around the country.

You can watch the full report on Tuesday night at 10pm on KOLD News 13.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Thanksgiving

    AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Thanksgiving

    Tuesday, December 23 2014 1:25 PM EST2014-12-23 18:25:08 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-11-21 05:09:07 GMT
    (Source: AAA Arizona)(Source: AAA Arizona)

    AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Thanksgiving. Here's how it works. 

    AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Thanksgiving. Here's how it works. 

  • KOLD Investigates: Big rig danger

    KOLD Investigates: Big rig danger

    Monday, November 20 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-21 04:53:52 GMT

    KOLD investigates the dangers surrounding one of our nation's most popular professions.

    KOLD investigates the dangers surrounding one of our nation's most popular professions.

  • TPD, TFD create PSAs to combat pedestrian deaths

    TPD, TFD create PSAs to combat pedestrian deaths

    Monday, November 20 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-11-21 04:15:50 GMT
    Tucson police and fire create public service announcements. (Source: Tucson Fire Department Facebook)Tucson police and fire create public service announcements. (Source: Tucson Fire Department Facebook)

    The PSAs are in response the spike in pedestrians deaths in Tucson in 2017. So far this year, 24 people have been killed crossing Tucson's streets. In 2016, it was 11.

    The PSAs are in response the spike in pedestrians deaths in Tucson in 2017. So far this year, 24 people have been killed crossing Tucson's streets. In 2016, it was 11.

    •   
Powered by Frankly