Salvation Army needs hundreds of turkeys for Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner, but the host may be missing a staple, turkey.

Right now, they only have 40 turkeys to feed 2,000 people.

That isn’t enough because last year they served 1,600 people with 300 turkeys. And on Thursday more people are expecting to attend the meal.

Turkeys can be d ropped off at the Salvation Army Hospitality House located at 1002 N. Main Avenue.

They are also collecting other Thanksgiving sides.

Salvation Army dinner will be Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23rd, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

