Mexican shoppers boost Tucson economy as holiday season begins

Rene Rodriguez helped stop a burglary in progress at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store last week.
Rene Rodriguez helped stop a burglary in progress at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store last week.
The Fry’s will be 9,600 square feet on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East 22nd Street.
The Fry’s will be 9,600 square feet on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East 22nd Street.
Estimates say there are 8,800 jobs in Arizona created by 244 Mexican companies doing business here.
Estimates say there are 8,800 jobs in Arizona created by 244 Mexican companies doing business here.
PJ Quinn just needs to finish his student teaching to graduate from Northern Arizona University. He could have wrapped up the requirement months ago, but cancer treatments pulled him away twice over two semesters.
PJ Quinn just needs to finish his student teaching to graduate from Northern Arizona University. He could have wrapped up the requirement months ago, but cancer treatments pulled him away twice over two semesters.
A lot of people are noticing the changes at the grocery stores and picking up an extra turkey or two for Tucson families in need.
A lot of people are noticing the changes at the grocery stores and picking up an extra turkey or two for Tucson families in need.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.