Mexican shoppers boost Tucson economy as holiday season begins

A good sign that holiday shopping has begun is the sight of more Mexican license plates at local shopping centers across the Tucson metro.

Shoppers are crossing the border and gearing up for the upcoming holiday season. According to VisitTucson about 100,000 people from Mexico in the month of December.

The families choose the Old Pueblo for a variety of reason, like better selection and cheap prices on items like electronics.

As they fill up their shopping bags, they also fill up our local economy with $200 million dollars just in the month of December alone.

Businesses say these shoppers are a big part of their bottom dollar. They rely on them every year – especially during the holiday season.

One shopper we spoke with said he comes a couple times of year and stocks up on things like Christmas gifts and winter clothing for his kids.

“We come for a little bit of everything. We look for the places with the best deals. Carters is one of the stores we like to visit the most to do shopping for our kids,” said Oswaldo Corta.

Some shoppers also come to Tucson to spend their “Aguinaldo,” an annual Christmas bonus businesses are required to pay their employees.

These shoppers hit stores all over southern Arizona, including the Tucson Mall and the Foothills Mall.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.