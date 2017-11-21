Indulge your senses and pamper your skin with Artemesia Soaps, Salts and Scrubs

Indulge your senses and pamper your skin as we head into the holiday season!

Find Sonoran Desert inspired soaps, body oils and fragrances at Artemesia Soaps, Salts and Scrubs!

Owner Tracy Conklin joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to discuss dry skin solutions, gift ideas and aromatherapy projects and classes!

For more information visit her website: https://byartemesia.com/ or visit the store at 6538 E. Tanque Verde Road, Suite 170.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.