Take sneak peek at life-sized gingerbread house at El Conquistador Resort

Get a behind-the-scenes look at 100 pounds of flour, 100 eggs, 350 pounds of powdered sugar and 320 candy canes. The culinary team at Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Resort is constructing its culinary masterpiece: a life-sized gingerbread house.

The colossal gingerbread house will be unveiled during a special community celebration on Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.