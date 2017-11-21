Netflix este diciembre

Es diciembre, así que muchas cosas de Navidad se dirigen a su manera en Netflix.
Pero olvídate de eso. La temporada 3 de "Fuller House" y John Stamos, quien interpreta al tío peculiar favorito de todos los que se niegan a envejecer, llega justo a tiempo para pasar un buen rato.
Además, "Bill Nye Saves the World" nuevamente, lo cual es reconfortante.
Esto es lo que viene y va de Netflix en diciembre.
LO NUEVO
Disponible el 1 de diciembre:
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A StoryBots Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Easy: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest - Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4
Voyeur-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
While You Were Sleeping
Disponible el 4 de diciembre:
When Calls the Heart: Season 4
Disponible el 5 de diciembre:
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Disponible el 6 de diciembre:
Trolls Holiday Special
Disponible el 8 de diciembre:
El Camino Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Crown: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disponible el 11 de diciembre:
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2
Disponible el 12 de diciembre:
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disponible el 14 de diciembre:
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
Disponible el 15 de diciembre:
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wormwood-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disponible el 18 de diciembre:
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disponible el 19 de diciembre:
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Indian Detective: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Disponible el 20 de diciembre:
La Casa de Papel: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disponible el 21 de diciembre:
Peaky Blinders: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disponible el 22 de diciembre:
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bright-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dope: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disponible el 23 de diciembre:
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
Disponible el 25 de diciembre:
Cable Girls: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Planet Earth II
Disponible el 26 de diciembre:
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Travelers: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Disponible el 27 de diciembre:
Pusher
Disponible el 29 de diciembre:
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shelter
The Climb-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disponible el 31 de diciembre:
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fun Mom Dinner
LAST CALL
Se va el 1 de diciembre
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Se va el 5 de diciembre
Holes
Se va el 9 de diciembre
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
Se va el 10 de diciembre
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
Se va el 11 de diciembre
Dollhouse: Season 2
Se va el 13 de diciembre
The Queen of Versailles
Se va el 15 de diciembre
America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Se va el 19 de diciembre
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
Se va el 20 de diciembre
Che: Parts 1 & 2
Se va el 24 de diciembre
Amores Perros
Se va el 25 de diciembre
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
