SAACA gears up for busy holiday season

The holiday season is a busy time for the group at the forefront of the arts in the Tucson community.

On Fox 11 Daybreak, The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance breaks down its upcoming events. SAACA is a nonprofit dedicated to the creation, preservation and advancement of the arts.

The Holiday Festival of the Arts and Oro Valley Tree Lighting are happening Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, CLICK HERE.

