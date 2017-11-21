El Pueblo Learning Center locked down briefly - Tucson News Now

El Pueblo Learning Center locked down briefly

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The campus of the El Pueblo Learning Center was locked down briefly on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 21, because of police activity.

According to a spokeswoman with Pima Community College, a security guard called 911 to report hearing gunshots from a park near the campus at 101 W. Irvington Road.

Police declared an all-clear after an unsuccessful search of the campus for two suspects.

There was no information about the suspects' descriptions immediately available.

Powered by Frankly