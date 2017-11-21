Price of classic Thanksgiving dinner down 13.5 percent in 2017

As Arizonans sit down at the Thanksgiving table to dig into the traditional feast this year, the turkey dinner with all the trimmings will cost $39.82 for an Arizona family of 10, or around $3.98 per person. This is a decrease of $6.45 or about 13.5 percent less than the 2016 Arizona Thanksgiving meal ($46.27).

A lot of people are noticing the changes at the grocery stores and picking up an extra turkey or two for Tucson families in need.

Kelly Scott and Colleen Mckisson came in for something else.

The holidays are a time when people give back.

"It could happen to anybody and anybody could fall on hard times and need something. So I do like to try and help when I can," Scott said.

Mckisson said, "What if it happened to us, you know? We would want someone to help as well."

While turkey prices are lower this year - down around 34 cents - the price didn’t have much to do with their decision to donate.

"No, I was looking at the size I wanted to get - the right size turkey for a family. I'm assuming there will probably be at least four people, so I wanted to have enough that they would have dinner plus leftovers,"Scott said.

