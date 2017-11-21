Police release video of incident that resulted in arrest of Arizona State athlete

Police at Arizona State University have released video of an incident that resulted in the arrest of an ASU rugby player earlier this year.

In the video shot during a match on Feb. 25 in Tempe, a player appears to walk up to and kick a player from Arizona's rugby team.

ASU spokeswoman Katy Harris said in March that Christopher Crawford was arrested for the incident.

Crawford faces trail in Maricopa County Superior Court on a charge of aggravated assault.

The Arizona player required surgery for facial fractures.

(Source: The State Press on Vimeo)

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. KPHO/KTVK contributed to this report.