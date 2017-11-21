From cancer patient to student teacher at Banner UMC

PJ Quinn just needs to finish his student teaching to graduate from Northern Arizona University. He could have wrapped up the requirement months ago, but cancer treatments pulled him away twice over two semesters.
PJ Quinn just needs to finish his student teaching to graduate from Northern Arizona University. He could have wrapped up the requirement months ago, but cancer treatments pulled him away twice over two semesters.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
Military veteran Kevin Dunaway served in the army for 26 years, and today he works as a high school honors chemistry teacher. He’s proud of his role as a former soldier, father, and teacher, but admits he struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Military veteran Kevin Dunaway served in the army for 26 years, and today he works as a high school honors chemistry teacher. He’s proud of his role as a former soldier, father, and teacher, but admits he struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The number of flu cases in Arizona is up, but that doesn't mean we are in for a bad flu season.
The number of flu cases in Arizona is up, but that doesn't mean we are in for a bad flu season.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.