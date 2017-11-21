Tucson nonprofit finds homeless hero

The folks at St. Vincent de Paul are grateful for their so-called hero. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The folks at St. Vincent de Paul have found their so-called hero.

For the past few days they had been looking for Rene Rodriguez.

He is the man that helped stop a burglary in progress at the thrift store last week.

Rodriguez was welcomed with open arms and gifts by the employees as a gesture of their appreciation.

An emotional thank you for a homeless man who helped a local non-profit. He help stop a burglary in progress. Have some tissues ready when you watch at 6pm on #KOLD #Tucson pic.twitter.com/p8K4b4clEY — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) November 21, 2017

