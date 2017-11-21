Tucson nonprofit finds homeless hero - Tucson News Now

Tucson nonprofit finds homeless hero

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
The folks at St. Vincent de Paul are grateful for their so-called hero.
The folks at St. Vincent de Paul have found their so-called hero.

For the past few days they had been looking for Rene Rodriguez.

He is the man that helped stop a burglary in progress at the thrift store last week.

Rodriguez was welcomed with open arms and gifts by the employees as a gesture of their appreciation.

