Tucson airport says prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel week

The list is long for movies opening up today ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.
The Fry’s will be 96,000 square feet on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East 22nd Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 22, is expected to be one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel. Tucson International Airport reports that there will be 112 flights coming in and out of the airport. But, the busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving with 128 flights. Officials recommend being at the airport 90 minutes before your flight takes off. There are some changes to TSA. As of last month, carry-on electronics larger than a cellphone must be remo...
Rene Rodriguez helped stop a burglary in progress at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store last week.
Estimates say there are 8,800 jobs in Arizona created by 244 Mexican companies doing business here.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.
David Cassidy became an instant teen heartthrob as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," which ran from 1971 to 1974, and while singing on tour, with his concerts selling out in major venues like Madison Square Garden.
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.
Bus surveillance video has been released showing a 15-year-old student being body slammed by officers.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.
A University of South Carolina student charged with felony DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old man was given a $75,000 bond and ordered to undergo monthly drug and alcohol testing.
