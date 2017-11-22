Tucson airport says prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel week - Tucson News Now

Tucson airport says prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel week

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wednesday, Nov. 22, is expected to be one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel.

Tucson International Airport reports that there will be 112 flights coming in and out of the airport. But, the busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving with 128 flights.

Officials recommend being at the airport 90 minutes before your flight takes off.

There are some changes to TSA. As of last month, carry-on electronics larger than a cellphone must be removed from any cases and placed in a bin for screening. The new security checkpoints are now open allowing travelers to get through easier and faster.

To see a complete list of everything you should know when flying out this Thanksgiving click here.

Travelers can also reach out to TSA on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • New movies out for Thanksgiving weekend

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:11 PM EST2017-11-22 20:11:09 GMT

    The list is long for movies opening up today ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. 

    The list is long for movies opening up today ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. 

  • Tucson council votes in favor of grocery store near Saguaro NP

    Tucson council votes in favor of grocery store near Saguaro NP

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:00 AM EST2017-11-22 16:00:48 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    The Fry’s will be 96,000 square feet on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East 22nd Street. 

    The Fry’s will be 96,000 square feet on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East 22nd Street. 

  • Tucson airport says prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel week

    Tucson airport says prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel week

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-11-22 12:08:49 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Wednesday, Nov. 22, is expected to be one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel. Tucson International Airport reports that there will be 112 flights coming in and out of the airport. But, the busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving with 128 flights. Officials recommend being at the airport 90 minutes before your flight takes off. There are some changes to TSA. As of last month, carry-on electronics larger than a cellphone must be remo...

    Wednesday, Nov. 22, is expected to be one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel. Tucson International Airport reports that there will be 112 flights coming in and out of the airport. But, the busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving with 128 flights. Officials recommend being at

    •   
Powered by Frankly