Tucson airport says prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel week

Wednesday, Nov. 22, is expected to be one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel.

Tucson International Airport reports that there will be 112 flights coming in and out of the airport. But, the busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving with 128 flights.

Officials recommend being at the airport 90 minutes before your flight takes off.

There are some changes to TSA. As of last month, carry-on electronics larger than a cellphone must be removed from any cases and placed in a bin for screening. The new security checkpoints are now open allowing travelers to get through easier and faster.

