New movies out for Thanksgiving weekend

Looking for a last minute Thanksgiving item? Here's a quick list of hours for local grocery stores, as always you may want to call your local store before heading out.
Cats suffer first loss of the season.
It may be bad news for a bear spotted several times in an area in Rio Rico the last few weeks, state wildlife workers may have to put it down. However, they may not have to kill it, IF neighbors change their ways.
20 years ago, Steve Otero was living in washes and behind buildings, addicted to meth and crack cocaine, while looking for work as a day laborer. Then, he had gotten high off of his last drug and ended up at the Gospel Rescue Mission Street Banquet.
Kitchens are busy this time of year! If you're cooking up your Thanksgiving feast, Pima County Wastewater is trying to keep disaster from striking this holiday.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.
