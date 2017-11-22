New movies out for Thanksgiving weekend - Tucson News Now

New movies out for Thanksgiving weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The list is long for movies opening up on Wednesday, Nov. 22, ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. On Fox 11 Daybreak, movie critic Herb Stratford breaks down all the films in theaters for the holiday. 

  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Last Flag Flying
  • Roman J. Israel, Esq.
  • Coco
  • The Man Who Invented Christmas

At The Loft

  • Blade of the Immortal
  • The Square

