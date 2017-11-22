New movies out for Thanksgiving weekend

The list is long for movies opening up on Wednesday, Nov. 22, ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. On Fox 11 Daybreak, movie critic Herb Stratford breaks down all the films in theaters for the holiday.

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Last Flag Flying

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Coco

The Man Who Invented Christmas

At The Loft

Blade of the Immortal

The Square

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.