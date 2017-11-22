Keep drains free of grease during holidays

Kitchens are busy this time of year!

If you're cooking up your Thanksgiving feast, Pima County Wastewater is trying to keep disaster from striking this holiday.

Pima County Wastewater says pouring grease down the drain can harm the environment and create blockages that cause raw sewage to back up into the environment parks, streets, and even into your home.

Not only can it result in costly repairs, it also attracts cockroaches.

You can save your holiday grease and bring it to one of five locations across Pima County where it will be turned into a biodiesel – a cleaner burning fuel – on Jan. 6, 2018, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To find the location closest to you click here: www.pima.gov/grease

