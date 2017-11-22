Deputies ask for help finding suspect in case of stolen credit card

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases.

According to a news release, the man is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with short brown hair. He is about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-0 with an average build.

He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue shorts and compression socks.

Deputies responded to a reported vehicle break-in on Oct. 17 in the 200 block of West Orange Grove Road. The victim reported that a wallet had been stolen.

Later, deputies discovered that the victim's credit card had been used at multiple locations.

The suspect was observed on surveillance video from one of the locations, a CVS near Ina and Thornydale roads.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by text, phone at 88-CRIME or online at 88crime.org.

