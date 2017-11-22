Deputies ask for help finding suspect in case of stolen credit card

The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a possible suspect in a vehicle arson.
The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a possible suspect in a vehicle arson.
The suspect is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with short brown hair. He is about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-0 with an average build.
The suspect is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with short brown hair. He is about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-0 with an average build.
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.
Police at Arizona State University have released video of an incident that resulted in the arrest of an ASU rugby player earlier this year.
Police at Arizona State University have released video of an incident that resulted in the arrest of an ASU rugby player earlier this year.
According to a spokeswoman with Pima Community College, a security guard called 911 to report hearing gunshots from a park near El Pueblo Learning Center at 101 W. Irvington Road.
According to a spokeswoman with Pima Community College, a security guard called 911 to report hearing gunshots from a park near El Pueblo Learning Center at 101 W. Irvington Road.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.