School provides Thanksgiving dinner for students' families

This is the fifth year Imago Dei Middle School has handed out food the day before Thanksgiving. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Tucson struggling families are getting some much-needed help this Thanksgiving.

Teachers at Imago Dei Middle School teamed up with Nationwide Vision volunteers on Wednesday, Nov. 22 to hand out Thanksgiving dinners for all 80 of their students to take home.

In the bag was everything for a Thanksgiving Day spread.

Volunteer Roxy Sandoval said, "They get to actually enjoy - to have Thanksgiving. I didn’t have anything when I was young. It’s very emotional. It makes me really happy to see them come in."

So many smiles today! #Arizona's ONLY low-income private school gave back to its over 60 families today. Everything for #Thanksgiving dinners handed out for free. Story at 6P #ONLYON @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/NjsOwb7aHl — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) November 22, 2017

For 10-year-old Kevelyn the free dinner helps out a lot.

"We struggle with money problems so we are really grateful for this," the fifth grader said.

Imago Dei is the only low-income private school in Arizona.

This is the fifth year the school has handed out food the day before Thanksgiving.

Next year, staff members plan to do it again.

